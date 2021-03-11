3 soldiers, civilian hurt in gunfight in Anantnag district

PTI

Srinagar, June 3

Three soldiers and a civilian were injured in firing during an encounter between militants and security forces in Anantnag district, police said today.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said, “During the initial exchange of fire, three Army personnel and a civilian got injured. All the injured were immediately airlifted to the 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment. They are said to be stable. The operation has been going on.” Further details are awaited.