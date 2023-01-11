3 soldiers die after slipping into deep gorge during patrolling along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Our Correspondent

Srinagar Jan 11

Three soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), died after they slipped into a deep gorge during patrolling along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Machil sector when they were on a regular operation task in the forward area.

"Incident Chinar Warriors in Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three bravehearts have been retrieved," Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.

