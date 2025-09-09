DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 3 soldiers killed as avalanche hits Siachen base camp in Ladakh

3 soldiers killed as avalanche hits Siachen base camp in Ladakh

The avalanche occurs in the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp area on Sunday, trapping 3 soldiers, including 2 Agniveers
PTI
Leh, Updated At : 05:15 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Three soldiers lost their lives when an avalanche struck Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The avalanche occurred in the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp area on Sunday, trapping three soldiers, including two Agniveers, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation was immediately launched and the bodies of the trapped soldiers were retrieved.

