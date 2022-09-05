3 sticky bombs seized in Sopore

PTI

Srinagar, September 5

Security men seized three sticky bombs or magnetic IEDs from a hybrid terrorist in Sopore of Baramulla district, the police said on Sunday.

The militant, identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar, was arrested on Saturday. He had been working as a hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba and was in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians, officials said.

Sopore SP Shabir Nawab said he was caught with arms and ammunition from an orchard of Chek-i- Brath area. “This is for the first time that sticky bombs have been seized in the Valley,” he said.

“There have been a couple of such instances in Jammu region of the UT earlier. Sticky bomb is a magnetic explosive that sticks to a vehicle. It is very destructive and dangerous and can cause huge loss of life and property,” the SP said.

On July 3, six sticky bombs along with other arms and ammunition were seized from a terrorist hideout in Rajouri district.