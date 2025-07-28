DT
Home / J K / 'Op Mahadev': 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces near Dachigam in Srinagar

'Op Mahadev': 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces near Dachigam in Srinagar

The anti-militancy operation is under way in the Mulnar area of Harwan
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:47 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the combing operations intensified to track down the terrorists. Representative image/PTI file
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Harwan area of the city near the Dachigam National Park on Monday, the Army said.

“OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on its X handle.

The security forces, acting on an intelligence input, launched an anti-militancy operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan, they said. Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security personnel were carrying out searches, officials said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the combing operations intensified to track down the terrorists, they said.

According to preliminary information, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the cordoned area.

