3 ultras killed, 4 jawans hurt in Bandipora, Anantnag gunfights

Three militants were killed and four Army soldiers wounded in two encounters between security forces and the militants in south and north Kashmir since Tuesday evening.

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar May 11

On Wednesday, the police have said, a militant was killed in the Salinder forest area of Bandipora, around 70 km north of Srinagar during an operation.

The police have said the slain militant, identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai, was part of the newly infiltrated terror group. He was from Pattan sub-district of Baramulla.

In 2018, Ganai had crossed over to Pakistan for arms training. After three years and six months, he infiltrated into Kashmir in the last week of April along with a group of militants, the police have said.

In another encounter, the Army said that based on an input by the J&K Police about the presence of militants in the Jal Kreeri area of Anantnag district, a cordon and search operation was launched by the Army and police. The Army said the operation was launched at 3.50 pm on Tuesday.

The Army said when the cordon was tightened around a suspected cluster of houses in the village, the militants opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing firefight, the militants attempting to break the cordon opened a heavy volume of fire and threw grenades onto the security forces, in which four soldiers suffered injuries and were subsequently evacuated.

The two militants were killed, the Army said. “An AK series rifle and other warlike stores were seized from the encounter site,” it said.

The two militants have been identified as Arif Hussain Bhat, a resident of Hiwar, Anantnag, who had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen on June 17, 2021, and Suhail Ah Lone, a native of of Kulgam, of the LeT.

Search on for 2 militants

  • In the Bandipora encounter, the slain militant was part of the newly infiltrated terror group
  • In 2018, he had crossed over to Pak for arms training; the search operation for the other two militants is in progress
  • In Anantnag, the cordon was tightened around a suspected cluster of houses in Jal Kreeri
  • The militants opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces, triggering an encounter

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
