3 ‘Virtual Bharat’ documentaries selected for Kashmir’s first international film festival

Three short documentaries from filmmaker Bharatbala’s "Virtual Bharat" series have been selected for screening at the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, scheduled from September 7 to 10, an official spokesperson said.

Themed “Rang-e-Cinema”, the festival is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Department of Information and Public Relations across Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg, Shreya Singhal said.

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‘Naqsh-e-Daur’ — the story of Ghulam Nabi Dar and Taleem have been selected for the J&K select competition section, while ‘Kunemechi’ — a home carved in ancestry will be screened in the non-competition section, she said.

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“Naqsh-e-Daur” chronicles the life and work of Srinagar-based master craftsman Ghulam Nabi Dar, who has spent six decades carving Kashmir’s history and cultural motifs into walnut wood. The documentary also highlights his efforts to mentor young artisans and preserve the traditional craft, she said.

“Taleem” explores Kashmir’s centuries-old carpet-weaving tradition and the oral code, or Taleem, followed by artisans to create intricate silk and wool carpets.

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“Kunemechi” follows Phesao in Dimapur, Nagaland, as he builds a traditional Naga home using inherited wood-carving techniques, while passing the craft and its values to the next generation, she added.

The festival received around 1,100 entries from more than 50 countries, with 135 films from 41 countries shortlisted for screening, according to the organisers.

A five-member international jury, comprising cinematographer-director Santosh Sivan, Oscar- and BAFTA-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, German film curator Dorothee Wenner, media entrepreneur Keiko Bang and National Award-winning filmmaker-educator Himansu Sekhar Khatu, will assess entries across various competition sections.

Screenings will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and INOX multiplex in Srinagar, Movie Time Cinemas in Jammu and the Gulmarg Convention Centre, she added.

The festival will also feature an Emerging Filmmakers Contest aimed at promoting local talent, cultural exchange and film tourism in the Union Territory.

“Virtual Bharat” is a short documentary series created by filmmaker Bharatbala to produce 1,000 films capturing India’s people, traditions, art and folklore.

The project was launched in 2019 and has featured collaborations with artists including AR Rahman, Gulzar and Shreya Ghoshal.