30-day tailoring training course held for women in Udhampur

The SBI Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) organised a 30-day tailoring training programme in the Kashirah area of Udhampur with the objective of empowering women and helping them achieve financial independence.

As part of the initiative, 29 women from diverse rural areas of the district were provided free tailoring training, along with a daily meal. The programme aimed to equip participants with essential livelihood skills that can enable them to generate income and support their families.

The trainees expressed gratitude to SBI RSETI for this initiative and said that by providing them the opportunity to learn tailoring, they can now stand on their own feet.

“This course was started by SBI RSETI 25 days ago. It is completely free of cost. It provided an opportunity to nearly 30 women to learn tailoring. We are grateful to SBI,” trainee Anju Kumari said.

Trainer Seema commended the dedication of the women and said they had shown great potential during the programme. She emphasised that the objective was to help them become independent and financially capable of supporting their families.

“When we came here, we were unsure whether the women here would be able to learn. We recieved around 45 forms, but we have certain criteria like age limit. But as days passed, the women cooperated with us. Now we feel that these women will achieve a lot and will soon be independent. We want them to be providers and not dependents,” Seema stated.