30 women injured in house collapse

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 13

At least 30 women were injured when the roof of a house collapsed during a funeral in Poonch district.

The women had assembled at the house in Khanetar village to mourn the demise of a woman. The male members of the family and others had gone for the last rites of the deceased.

Though no one was seriously injured, some of the women with minor injuries were admitted in a local hospital. The police also reached the spot and later held an investigation to know if there was any foul play behind the incident.