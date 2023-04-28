300 vehicles stranded as landslide blocks road

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, April 27

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed after a landslide in Ramban district left over 300 vehicles stranded on Thursday. The landslide took place in Shalgadi area of the district, which is being battered by rains, officials said

Over 300 vehicles are stranded at different points of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. The work is on to reopen the highway for traffic but incessant rains in the Ramban-Banihal sector have been hindering the process.

“Continuous shooting stones, slides block traffic at Shalgadi, near Banihal. Arrangements made in shelter sheds for stranded passengers,” according to the Twitter handle of the Ramban deputy commissioner.

People have been advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from the traffic control units, the officials said.

In Kishtwar district, a youth died after a massive boulder rolled down a hill during a rain-triggered landslide and hit his house. Two people were trapped under the debris. While 19-year-old Arshad was killed, Rashid (17) was rescued.