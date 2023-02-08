 31 security personnel, 30 civilians killed in J&K last year: Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha : The Tribune India

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Lok Sabha that 30 civilians and 31 security personnel were killed and 221 others injured in violence perpetrated by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022.



New Delhi, February 7

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Lok Sabha that 30 civilians and 31 security personnel were killed and 221 others injured in violence perpetrated by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022.

In his written reply to a question in the House, the minister also said seven civilians and 23 others were injured in the first month of this year. “The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

A total of 41 civilians and 42 security personnel were killed and 192 others were injured in 2021, the minister informed.

Rai said the administration of Jammu and Kashmir had carried out several governance reforms, including in the area of recruitment. Recruitment drive on a large scale has been carried out in the most transparent manner since the formation of the Union Territory.

The Minister of State (Home) said 33,426 vacancies of gazetted and non-gazetted categories were identified in the Union Territory, out of which 25,450 vacancies had been filled till December 2022. “Recruiting agencies have advertised 7,976 vacancies,” he added.

221 injured

  • As many as 221 persons were injured in violence perpetrated by terrorists in J&K last year.
  • In 2021, 41 civilians and 42 security personnel lost their lives and 192 were injured.

