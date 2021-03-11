315 new Covid cases, 3,162 active patients in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir registered 315 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 4,75,424, officials said here. The death toll due to the virus remained unchanged at 4,779 as no new fatality linked to the pandemic was reported from the UT. There are 3,162 active Covid cases in the UT while the number of recoveries has reached 4,67,483, officials added. PTI
LG’s statement on Mirwaiz far from factual: Hurriyat
Srinagar: The Hurriyat Conference has said that the statement of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, denying the house arrest of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, is a “blatant misrepresentation of facts”. Sinha had said cops were there around Mirwaiz for his safety. Mirwaiz is under house detention for three years, the Hurriyat claimed. PTI
Injured in Pahalgam mishap, 3 ITBP men airlifted to AIIMS
New Delhi: Three ITBP personnel, who were critically injured in a road accident while returning from the Amarnath Yatra duty, were flown to Delhi AIIMS on Friday for specialised treatment. Seven ITBP personnel were killed while 32 others, including two J&K Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16. They were returning after completing Amarnath Yatra duty.
