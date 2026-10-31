32 JU students undertake maiden Ladakh study tour

The Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Jammu (JU), organised a nine-day educational-cum-field study tour to Ladakh, marking its maiden academic expedition to the Trans-Himalayan region. A team of 32 students and research scholars, accompanied by faculty members of the department, undertook the tour via the Jammu-Srinagar-Leh route.

A spokesperson said the field visit aimed to provide students with first-hand exposure to the remarkable environmental and ecological transitions across five distinct physiographic zones — the Shiwaliks, Lesser Himalayas, Kashmir Valley, Greater Himalayas and Trans-Himalayas.

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The expedition offered students an opportunity to study diverse landforms, vegetation patterns, altitudinal gradients and variations in aquatic and terrestrial biodiversity, bringing together a wide range of Himalayan ecosystems during a single academic journey.

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Although most students were familiar with the Kashmir Valley, crossing the challenging high-altitude Zoji La Pass offered an entirely new learning experience, the spokesperson said.

During the ascent, students observed the gradual transition in vegetation patterns with increasing altitude, culminating in distinctive Betula patches near the pass. Beyond Zoji La, the landscape opened up into the vast and rugged Trans-Himalayan terrain.

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The team travelled through Drass, one of the coldest inhabited places on Earth, before reaching Kargil, where its members visited the Kargil War Memorial and paid homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The onward journey from Kargil to Leh offered spectacular views of the expansive valleys of Khangral and Budhkhurbu, deep gorges and the renowned mountain passes of Namika La and Fotu La.

During the journey, Dr Suresh Kumar introduced the students to the GLORIA (Global Observation Research Initiative in Alpine Environments) protocol and explained the remarkable ecological adaptations that enable plants to survive the harsh climatic conditions of high-altitude cold deserts.

The team also visited Sangam, the picturesque confluence of the Indus and Zanskar rivers. Prof Deepika Slathia, Head of the Department, familiarised the students with the physicochemical characteristics and biological attributes of these high-altitude river systems, highlighting the ecological processes that shape their distinctive aquatic environments.

On their return journey, the team also visited Gurudwara Pathar Sahib, a revered spiritual landmark in the region.