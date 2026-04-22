33 e-buses to boost green mobility in Ladakh

In a boost to public transport and sustainable mobility in the Union Territory of Ladakh, 33 electric buses have been sanctioned by the Union government under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

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The fleet will comprise 7-metre electric buses, specifically suited to Ladakh’s difficult terrain and road conditions. The initiative is expected to play a key role in transforming public transport in Ladakh by promoting clean energy, reducing pollution and enhancing the overall travel experience. The delivery of e-buses is expected in a month’s time, officials informed.

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Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena thanked the Centre for fulfilling this long-pending demand and said this will boost sustainable development in the region, which is also a key focus of the UT Administration.

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“The sanctioning of electric buses marks a major step towards building a sustainable and environmentally friendly public transport system in Ladakh. It reflects our commitment to preserving the fragile ecosystem of this region while improving connectivity and accessibility. These buses will not only reduce carbon emissions but also provide an affordable and efficient transport option, benefiting the residents,” the L-G said.

The introduction of electric buses is expected to bring multiple benefits to the region. The initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Ladakh a carbon-neutral region by promoting sustainable development. The deployment of e-buses will significantly reduce carbon emissions, contributing to environmental conservation in the ecologically fragile Trans-Himalayan region.

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The compact size of the buses (7 metres) has been designed to suit Ladakh’s geography and challenging terrain, ensuring smooth and efficient movement. Additionally, the new fleet will provide an affordable and reliable mode of transport for local residents, particularly those living in far-flung areas, thereby strengthening the public transport system in the region.

Notably, since assuming office, Lt Governor Saxena has been actively promoting eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives to preserve Ladakh’s pristine environment. The UT Administration has prioritised measures to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, including promoting electric mobility and solar energy solutions.