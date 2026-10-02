33 hurt as bus overturns on Jammu-Srinagar NH

At least 33 passengers were injured after a sleeper bus travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu overturned inside a tunnel near Maroog on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Thursday, officials said.

Among the injured, nine have been referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for further treatment, they said. The police said the injured passengers were shifted to Ramban district hospital with the assistance of the police, State Disaster Response Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Army personnel and Civil Quick Response Team volunteers. Traffic officials said the West Bengal-registered sleeper bus had 55 passengers on board when the accident occurred.

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Following the accident, a single carriageway has been opened in the affected tunnel to facilitate movement of traffic.