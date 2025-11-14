35 Kashmir artisans to showcase craft at International Trade Fair in Delhi

In a move to strengthen direct marketing linkages, as many as 35 artisans and weavers from Kashmir are set to participate in the 44th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, being held from November 14 to 27 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

A spokesperson said that organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), IITF is the country’s largest and most celebrated trade-cum-consumer fair, attracting lakhs of visitors every year.

According to the Handicrafts and Handlooms Department, Kashmir, and on the requisition of the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation, a list of 35 artisans and weavers was finalised after a draw of lots. Participants include five each from Srinagar and Budgam, three each from Baramulla, Ganderbal, Anantnag and Bandipora, two each from Kupwara, Shopian, Pulwama,and Kulgam, and five from registered cooperative societies.

The spokesperson said that the IITF would provide globally acclaimed Kashmiri artisans with a direct marketing platform to display and sell their handmade products to domestic and international buyers. The crafts to be exhibited include Pashmina and Kani Shawls, Sozni and Crewel Embroidery and Papier Mâché items.