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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 35% surplus rainfall in J&K during July after 8 months of below-normal precipitation

35% surplus rainfall in J&K during July after 8 months of below-normal precipitation

ammu and Kashmir received 259.7 mm of rainfall in July against a normal of 192.6 mm

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:55 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 35 per cent surplus rainfall during July, ending an eight-month period of below-normal precipitation across the Union Territory.
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According to the rainfall data, compiled by an independent weather forecaster, Jammu and Kashmir received 259.7 mm of rainfall in July against a normal of 192.6 mm, resulting in a surplus of 35 per cent.

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The July rainfall marks a notable turnaround after a prolonged period of below-normal precipitation across the Union Territory.

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The improvement in July was particularly pronounced across most districts of the Kashmir valley. All Kashmir districts, except Shopian, recorded above-normal rainfall during the month, the data suggests.

The highest surplus was recorded in Baramulla at 165 per cent, followed by Ganderbal at 110 per cent and Pulwama at 108 per cent. Srinagar and Anantnag both recorded a 71 per cent surplus, while Kulgam recorded 51 per cent.

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Other districts also recorded above normal, with Bandipora at 33 per cent, Kupwara at 32 per cent and Budgam at six per cent.

Shopian was the only district in the Valley to remain deficient, recording a 40 per cent rainfall deficit during July.

The Jammu region witnessed an even stronger rainfall performance in several districts, the independent forecaster said.

Ramban recorded the highest surplus at 125 per cent, followed by Udhampur at 108 per cent, Samba at 91 per cent and Rajouri at 88 per cent. Poonch recorded 47 per cent surplus, while Doda and Reasi registered surpluses of 17 and 14 per cent, respectively.

The Jammu district remained near normal with a three per cent surplus.

However, Kathua recorded a 25 per cent deficit, while Kishtwar 16 per cent deficit.

The widespread rainfall during July was enough to push the Union Territory into surplus despite the continued deficits in a few districts.

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