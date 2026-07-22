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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 356 of 435 damaged roads restored in Rajouri, Poonch; rescue operations continue

356 of 435 damaged roads restored in Rajouri, Poonch; rescue operations continue

Army troops respond swiftly to emergencies triggered by heavy rainfall and flashfloods

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Restoration work underway on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway. PTI
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Authorities have restored 356 of the 435 roads damaged by flashfloods and heavy rainfall in Rajouri and Poonch districts, while search, rescue and relief operations continue in the affected areas.
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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he reviewed the situation with senior officials and the Deputy Commissioners of Rajouri and Poonch to assess the damage caused to homes and public infrastructure.

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"Out of 435 damaged roads, 356 have already been restored. I urge citizens to avoid non-essential travel in vulnerable areas and strictly follow safety advisories issued by the local administration. Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, Army, BRO, NHAI, J&K Police and Civil Defence are working in coordination, while Quick Response Teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas," the L-G said.

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Meanwhile, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti visited the rain-affected Dara Sangla area in Surankote to review the ongoing search, rescue and relief operations.

The officers, accompanied by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rajouri-Poonch Range), Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch and other senior officials, assessed the ground situation and monitored the progress of relief efforts.

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They interacted with personnel from the District Police, NDRF, SDRF, CISF and the civil administration, commending their efforts in challenging conditions. The officials also met affected residents and assured them of all possible assistance.

Emphasising close coordination among all agencies, they directed field teams to remain vigilant, prioritise public safety and ensure timely support to affected families while continuing search and rescue operations.

In separate humanitarian assistance missions, troops of the White Knight Corps responded swiftly to emergencies triggered by heavy rainfall, flashfloods and infrastructure damage across the Rajouri-Poonch region.

At Jaran Wali Gali in Poonch, the boundary wall of PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya collapsed onto several parked vehicles, creating a hazard and disrupting traffic on NH-144A. Army personnel reached the site promptly, cleared the debris using specialised equipment, extricated the trapped vehicles and assisted local residents.

In another operation near Khari Karmara, heavy rains and strong currents damaged a key bridge, disrupting local connectivity. Working alongside the Border Roads Organisation's 79 RCC and local residents, White Knight Corps personnel restored the damaged link within three hours despite adverse weather, reconnecting the affected area.

Following flash floods in Dara Sangla, an iron bridge was washed away, isolating the village and restricting access to medical care. An Army medical team crossed the flooded nullah using an improvised wooden log bridge to reach stranded residents. The team conducted emergency triage, treated an injured civilian and distributed essential medicines to women, children and other villagers.

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