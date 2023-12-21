356 traffic challans issued, Rs 8.9 lakh fine collected in Doda

Jammu, December 20
In an effort to curb traffic violations and ensure road safety in Doda, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched an enforcement drive against traffic violators.
The MVD team, targeting sensitive areas with rampant traffic violations, executed a crackdown and issued a total of 356 challans, accompanied by 91 compounds, amounting to a substantial revenue collection of Rs 8,98,700. During the operation, the MVD department took stringent steps by cancelling and suspending nine driving licenses. Notices were issued against irregular registration certificates and driver’s licenses.
“The team’s swift response was evident in their visits to critical areas such as NH-244, Gandoh, Gawari, Thathri, Ghat, Bhart Road, Udhyanpur, and Dessa. Challans were issued for various traffic violations, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining road safety standards in the district,” said the official.
