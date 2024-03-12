Rs 363.37 crore budget proposed by Kargil council

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 11

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, has proposed an interim budget of Rs 363.37 crore for financial year 2024-25.

Council’s Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon presided over the general council meeting where the budget was proposed. During the meeting, plans were discussed for sustainable development, enhancing livelihood opportunities for the populace, and ensuring holistic development while maintaining high standards of quality work.

The CEC commended the district administration for conducting the recruitment process with fairness and transparency. He also expressed appreciation for the efforts of various departments, including PDD, PHE, Mechanical, Municipal Committee, and others for their dedicated work during the winter season.

The House discussed and reviewed the updates and progress of the budget allocated to various departments. Regarding the purchase of ambulances, CEC Kargil said provisions should be kept for purchase from the Constituency Development Fund of councillor.

He also said the issue of land compensation has been dragging for long and it has been taken up with the Union Territory administration and will be solved in a phase manner.

The CEC urged the councillors to submit proposals for new projects within two days to the council secretariat. He also applauded the collaborative efforts of district officers in coordination with LAHDC, Kargil.

The CEC emphasised that Agriculture and Tourism serve as the backbone of Kargil’s economy, supporting numerous families in the region. He directed the officers concerned to prioritise these sectors and allocate resources accordingly.

Additionally, he instructed the Assistant Director of Fisheries to expand the number of fish farms in the district, highlighting the importance of enhancing opportunities in this sector for economic growth and livelihood improvement.

Talking about the shedding of harmful pollen and its associated inconveniences in the coming season, the Kargil CEC directed to identify the pollen prone areas and to keep a separate budget for pollen management. He also directed Assistant Director, Tourism, to start taking entry fee as environmental charges at various entry points of Kargil from tourists.

The CEC instructed the Chief Planning Officer to allocate Rs 50 lakh in the budget, specifically for construction of a school catering to the needs of specially-abled children. Furthermore, he directed the Executive Engineer, R&B, to prepare a DPR tailored to the requirements and comfort of individuals with disabilities.

Focus on growth

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, has proposed an interim budget of Rs 363.37 crore for financial year 2024-25

Plans discussed for sustainable development, enhancing livelihood opportunities and ensuring holistic development while maintaining high standards of work

Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) urges councillors to submit proposals for new projects within two days

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kargil #Ladakh