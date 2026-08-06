37 relatives of terror victims receive appointment letters

Even as regional political parties on Wednesday protested against the August 5, 2019 abrogation decision, which marked its seventh anniversary today, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that after the abrogation of Article 370, “the attempts of the neighbouring country and terror ecosystem operating in the valley were foiled.”

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He was speaking after handing over appointment letters to 37 next of kin of civilians who were killed by terrorists.

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Sinha said that after August 5, 2019, “we have dismantled the terror ecosystem to a large extent, strengthened law and order, restored equal rights and created opportunities that allow families to rebuild their lives with confidence.”

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“The transformation we witness today in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the historic changes of August 5, 2019. That day marked a constitutional correction and a new beginning for the UT,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said kin of terror victims receiving appointment letters today are among the many beneficiaries of this new order post abrogation of Article 370.

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“Their cases, delayed for decades, have finally been addressed. This is not compensation for their loss because no money, no job, no paper can replace a loved one. It is, however, an assurance that the nation stands beside them and we are determined to help rebuild lives and restore dignity,” Sinha said.