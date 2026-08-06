DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 37 relatives of terror victims receive appointment letters

37 relatives of terror victims receive appointment letters

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:30 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha hands over appointment letters to the family members of terror victims in Srinagar on Wednesday. ANI
Advertisement

Even as regional political parties on Wednesday protested against the August 5, 2019 abrogation decision, which marked its seventh anniversary today, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that after the abrogation of Article 370, “the attempts of the neighbouring country and terror ecosystem operating in the valley were foiled.”

Advertisement

He was speaking after handing over appointment letters to 37 next of kin of civilians who were killed by terrorists.

Advertisement

Sinha said that after August 5, 2019, “we have dismantled the terror ecosystem to a large extent, strengthened law and order, restored equal rights and created opportunities that allow families to rebuild their lives with confidence.”

Advertisement

“The transformation we witness today in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the historic changes of August 5, 2019. That day marked a constitutional correction and a new beginning for the UT,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said kin of terror victims receiving appointment letters today are among the many beneficiaries of this new order post abrogation of Article 370.

Advertisement

“Their cases, delayed for decades, have finally been addressed. This is not compensation for their loss because no money, no job, no paper can replace a loved one. It is, however, an assurance that the nation stands beside them and we are determined to help rebuild lives and restore dignity,” Sinha said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts