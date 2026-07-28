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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 39 injured as bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims skids off road in J-K

39 injured as bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims skids off road in J-K

The bus fell on a house at Hariganwan after the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:27 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Vehicles carrying pilgrims arrive for the Amarnath Yatra 2026 in Jammu and Kashmir. Representative Image/PTI File
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At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured when their speeding bus skidded off the road in the Kangan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday, officials said.

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The bus fell on a house at Hariganwan after the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve. The house was badly damaged, but it prevented the bus from rolling into the Sindh river. No one was in the house at the time of the accident, the officials said.

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They said the 39 pilgrims, who were returning after paying obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, suffered injuries. They were evacuated by locals and security personnel to the hospital for treatment.

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Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha enquired about the condition of the injured.

“Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS,” Sinha posted on his X handle.

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He said he has directed the health officials to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care for the injured.

“I pray to Lord Shiva for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees,” Sinha said.

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