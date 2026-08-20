3rd Vande Bharat between Jammu, Srinagar approved

The Railway Ministry has approved the introduction of a third Vande Bharat train between Jammu and Srinagar, with Udhampur set to be included as a stopover, providing greater convenience to travellers and tourists.

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Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat made a historic run on Thursday, travelling at nearly 100 kmph across the world’s highest railway bridge — the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in a post on X, said the Railway Ministry had agreed to include Udhampur as a stopover for the third and new Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar in response to a demand from the local population.

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“This is yet again a reiteration of PM Narendra Modi’s sensitive concern for the aspirations of the people of this region. Thanks Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this positive and prompt gesture,” Singh said.

At present, two Vande Bharat trains operate between Jammu and Srinagar. The services, which earlier operated between Katra and Srinagar, were extended to Jammu from April 30 this year.

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The new train, with two sets, will have train numbers 26407 and 26408.

The Jammu Division of Northern Railways has received approval from the Railway Ministry to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains to 100 kmph on the 111-km-long new broad-gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal. Earlier, the permissible speed was 85 kmph on the Katra-Sangaldan section and 75 kmph on the Sangaldan-Banihal section.

An official said the decision had been taken after the Railways ensured compliance with all prescribed safety conditions before increasing the speed.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said the increase in speed would reduce travel time and strengthen connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir.

“Passengers will get faster, safer and more comfortable travel facilities. This will also boost tourism, trade and economic activities in the region. Railways remains continuously committed to the safety and convenience of passengers,” he said.