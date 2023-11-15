4.5 kg charas, Rs 45 lakh seized from drug peddler

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 14

The police in south Kashmir’s Shopian district apprehended a drug peddler, Farooq Ahmad Koka, recovering 4.5 kg of charas and a significant sum of cash from his residence in Malhoura village.

Senior Superintendent of Police Tanu Shree said the police conducted a targeted raid on Koka’s house. The operation led to the discovery of charas concealed in the residence of the accused. The police also seized a substantial amount of cash, totaling around Rs 45 lakh, believed to be associated with the illegal drug trade. Tanu Shree said the accused, Koka, will face legal consequences for his involvement in drug peddling. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the drug network, and further charges may be filed based on the outcome of the inquiry, she said.

