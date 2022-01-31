4,615 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in J&K

Srinagar, January 30
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 4,615 fresh Covid cases, that took the infection tally to 4,32,875, while seven more people succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 4,659, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 1,401 were from the Jammu division and 3,214 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory. Srinagar district recorded the highest number of new cases at 889, followed by 826 in Jammu district.
The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir now stands at 40,270. So far, 3,87,946 patients have recovered from the viral infection, the officials said. —
