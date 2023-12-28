Rs 4.93 crore recovered from GST defaulters

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 27

The Jammu division of the J&K State Taxes Department has recovered a penalty of

Rs 4.93 crore from April to December this year from Goods and Services Tax (GST) defaulters for various violations under the GST Act.

As per a statement, Rs 3.78 crore has been recovered through various enforcement activities during the period in Jammu division on various violations, including e-invoicing, stock mismatch, other noncompliance while additional Rs 1.15 crore has been realised during special inspections and enforcement drives by the special task force. Moreover, cases with potential of more than Rs 3.50 crore tax liability on defaulters have been under scrutiny.

“The major sectors for which penalties have been imposed are metal scrap, electric, electronic goods, motor parts dealers, building and construction materials, etc,” the statement read.

Namrita Dogra, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, Administration and Enforcement, Jammu, appreciated the efforts of the team led by deputy commissioners and state tax officers. She also urged officials to double their efforts of enforcement action to create strong deterrence with special emphasis on transporters who are carrying goods without proper invoices and e-way bills. She also called for setting up surprise checkpoints on various transition points. Dogra said the GST was a very simple taxation law and every stakeholder must follow its guidelines.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Jammu