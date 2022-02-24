4 aides of LeT ultras nabbed

PTI

Srinagar, February 23

Security forces arrested four terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla and Shopian districts on Wednesday. Incriminating materials, including ammunition, have been seized from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Giving details, the spokesman said the police had received specific information through reliable sources that an unknown terrorist group from Khachadari Zehanpora had been carrying arms and ammunition for use against security forces in the main area of Baramulla to disturb peace. Several checkpoints, including on Zehanpora-Khadniyar link road, were set up where Imtiyaz Ahmad and Muneer Ahmad, both residents of Khachadari Zehanpora, were caught.

During search, incriminating materials, including 40 live rounds of AK-47, were seized. The duo reportedly confessed that they had been working for a group associated with the LeT for transporting arms and ammunition.

In Shopian, Aqib Mushtaq Lone and Amir Amin Sofi were arrested. An AK-47 rifle, a magazine and 24 live rounds were seized. —