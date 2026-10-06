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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 4 arrested as Jammu Police bust suspected Pakistan-linked drug racket

4 arrested as Jammu Police bust suspected Pakistan-linked drug racket

Arnia police station SHO Darshan Singh told The Tribune that consignment was received by accused through a drone sent from across border

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Jammu, Updated At : 07:01 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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A suspected cross-border drug smuggling racket was busted by the Jammu police with the arrest of four people, and seizure of heroin and a pistol from them.

The two accused, who are residents of a border area of Arnia in Jammu district, were arrested on October 3.

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After sustained questioning from the accused, police suspect that they received the packets of drugs through a drone from across the border in Pakistan.

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A Beretta pistol was also recovered from them. Two others, including a resident of Punjab, were arrested after questioning the accused.

Arnia police, who arrested the accused in a statement, said that on October 3, a surprise check-point was established at Tamala Bridge.

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“At about 10.45 pm, two persons travelling on a motorcycle were intercepted by the naka party,” police said.

The two have been identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Trewa; and Ajay Kumar, a resident of Talhar in Arnia.

Police seized 264 g of a heroin-like substance, including packing material, one silver-coloured Beretta pistol and two magazines from Rahul; while two magazines, four live rounds, 276 g of heroin, including packing material from Ajay.

Arnia police station SHO Darshan Singh told The Tribune that the consignment was received by the accused through a drone sent from across the border.

Accordingly, an FIR under sections 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act & 3/25 Arms Act was registered.

“During sustained questioning of Rahul Kumar and Ajay Kumar (alias Rabb); Another accused Ajay Kumar (alias Sam) was arrested, and 464 g of opium resin and 13.3 g of heroin were seized from his possession. He is being questioned regarding the source and procurement of the recovered narcotics, the police said in a statement.

The police informed that, based on further investigation, Jaganpreet Randhawa alias Jaggi was arrested from Punjab on suspicion of being a forward link. Further investigation is under way to uncover the entire nexus.

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