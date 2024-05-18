4 booked in land scam in Rajouri

Jammu, May 17
The ACB on Friday booked four persons, including two revenue officials, on corruption charges for illegal transfer of a piece of land in Rajouri. A case has been filed against Balwant Singh, former tehsildar, and Mohd Rafiq, former patwari, along with beneficiaries Kanwal Singh and Masood Anwar, ACB officials said. — PTI
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty calls on L-G
Srinagar: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Friday met L-G Manoj Sinha, a government release said. According to reports, Shetty is set to begin shooting for his next action-packed movie Singham Again in Kashmir. He is planning to shoot across various locations over the next few days.
