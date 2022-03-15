4 dead, 15 hurt in scrap shop blaze

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 14

Fire broke out in a scrap shop at Residency Road, killing four persons and injuring 15 others in old city area of Jammu today. The inferno was so massive that five fire engines had to be rushed to the spot, which took over three hours to douse the flames. The bodies and the injured were taken to Government Medical College, Jammu. Most of the injured are said to be migrants.

A wailing relative of a victim in Jammu on Monday. PTI

The incident took place in the evening hours when there was a heavy rush of people at the Residency Road. The market area includes offices, hotels and shops.

Rs5 lakh for kin Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced Rs5 lakh for the deceased’s families.

Rs1 lakh has been announced for those critical and Rs25,000 for others with minor injuries.

Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said the fire broke out in a scrap shop. “Short circuit is suspected to be behind the incident,” he said. He said some LPG cylinders also exploded amid the raging fire.

“Fifteen person sustained injuries. They were evacuated by the police, the fire and emergency services in assistance of local residents,” the police officer added.