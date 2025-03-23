DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 4 dead, 17 injured in road accident in J-K’s Ganderbal

4 dead, 17 injured in road accident in J-K’s Ganderbal

Deceased persons are believed to be tourists as they were travelling in the taxi bearing Madhya Pradesh registration number
article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:44 PM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

At least four people were killed and 17 others injured in a road accident involving a bus and a taxi on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Gund, and both vehicles sustained major damage, the officials said.

They said 21 people sustained injuries in the accident. Four of the injured persons later succumbed to their injuries, while 17 others are undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

The deceased persons are believed to be tourists as they were travelling in the taxi bearing Madhya Pradesh registration number, the officials said. Further details are being ascertained.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper