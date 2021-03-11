4 dead, 24 hurt as bus carrying pilgrims catches fire in Katra

4 dead, 24 hurt as bus carrying pilgrims catches fire in Katra

An injured passenger at a hospital in Jammu on Friday. PTI

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 13

Four people were charred to death and 24 injured when a local bus caught fire near Katra in Reasi district today. Ambulances and fire tenders were pressed into service soon after the incident that took place near Kharmal in Katra.

Several among the passengers were pilgrims heading to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh said the bus was on its way from Katra to Jammu when it caught fire near Kharmal, about 1.5 km from Katra. As per preliminary details, the fire erupted in the engine and later enguled the bus. “Two persons died on spot and several injured were shifted to Katra, out of which three were referred for specialised treatment. Two others died later,” the ADGP said. The ADGP said a forensic team was rushed to inspect the bus and determine the reason behind the fire. Reports suggested that those travelling in the bus were pilgrims who had come to pay obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine. Eyewitnesses said that the fire had engulfed entire bus in a few seconds after which most of the people struggled to come out of the bus.

The administration has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those with severe injuries.

Traffic came to a halt on the road as commuters stopped and many of them extended help to the victims.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that he spoke to Reasi Deputy Commissioner Babila Rakhwal. “Injured have been shifted to Narayana hospital and all possible help will be provided to the injured,” he stated.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted that he had directed the administraiton to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.

