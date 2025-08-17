4 dead, 6 injured in cloudburst in remote village in J-K’s Kathua

Four people died and six were injured in a cloudburst in a remote village in Kathua.

The cloudburst cut off the village amid heavy overnight rains, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said the cloudburst hit Jod Ghati in Rajbagh area of the district during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing damage to land and property.

A joint team of police and SDRF has been rushed to the village, they said.

They said landslides also hit Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur police station area but there was no major report of damage.

The heavy rains have led to sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said.

The district administration is closely watching the situation and has requested people to stay away from water bodies, the officials said.