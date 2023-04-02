4 detained as assault video goes viral

PTI

Leh/Jammu, April 1

Four minors have been apprehended here in Leh for allegedly ganging up against a boy and beating him up, the police said. A video of the incident went viral on social media and attracted the police action. An FIR was lodged at the Leh police station and the four minors were detained on Friday.

“We can confirm that all the children involved in this incident have been apprehended and an investigation has been initiated under the law”, a police officer said. “We urge everyone to exercise restraint and not to spread this video further, as it may cause unnecessary harm to the victim and the children involved,” the officer added.