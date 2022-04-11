4 die in Ladakh bridge collapse, probe on

Jammu, April 10
Four labourers were killed when a part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Diskit village in Nubra subdivision of Ladakh late last evening. The rescue operation, which was overseen by Lt Governor RK Mathur, continued for over 12 hours.
The incident took place when a section of the under-construction Shatse Takna bridge collapsed due to gusty winds. Six labourers were buried under the debris. Two of them were rescued immediately and are undergoing treatment. The deceased were identified as Raj Kumar and Varinder of Rajouri district, Manjeet of Chhattisgarh and Love Kumar of Punjab. An inquiry has been ordered by the Lt Governor.
Saugat Biswas, Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, monitored the rescue operations and coordinated with all agencies involved. The IAF was roped in for the evacuation of rescued labourers to Leh. The Director, Health Services, made ambulances and other facilities available on the spot. “L-G Mathur has ordered an inquiry. He has assured assistance to all those affected,” read an official statement.
