4 fresh earthquakes hit Jammu region

Doda/Jammu, June 14
Four fresh earthquakes jolted the Jammu region on Wednesday and triggered panic among residents, a day after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit Doda district of the Union territory.
Officials said there were no reports so far of any loss of life or damage to property.
In Kishtwar, a 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 8.29 am. Its epicentre was at a depth of five kilometres, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Prior to that, tremors of magnitude 3.5 were recorded in Doda at 7.56 am and the epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres, data from the NCS showed.
Two more earthquakes were recorded in the early hours of the day as well.
At 2.20 am, a 4.3 magnitude quake was recorded in the Doda district at a depth of 10 kilometres, as per the data.
The other quake, which had a magnitude of 2.8, occurred 74 kilometres east of Katra in Reasi district at 2.43 am, according to the NCS. Its epicentre lay at a depth of five kilometres.
The four fresh earthquakes hit a day after high-intensity tremors jolted Doda district.
Tuesday's quake damaged several buildings in the twin mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar. Five people, including two schoolchildren, suffered injuries, while schools were shut as a precautionary measure.
The earthquake was widely felt in the Jammu and Kashmir region and neighbouring states.
As per the NCS, an analysis of the past five years shows minor earthquakes in the close vicinity of the Doda region are usual seismic activity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu minister Balaji arrested after ED raids his premises, breaks down at hospital
ED took the DMK leader for questioning in an alleged money l...
Mallikarjun Kharge condemns Tamil Nadu minister’s arrest
Says this is nothing but political harassment and vendetta b...
Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested
DGP tweets to this effect
Militants kill 9, injure 25 in Manipur
Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11
Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat
The powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on ...