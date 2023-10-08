4 held for attack on cops, NCB men

PTI

Jammu, October 7

Four people were arrested in Samba district on Saturday for “attacking” a joint team of the police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on the house of narcotics smuggler Mushtaq Ali, alias Kaka, at Sarore on Thursday.

Two sleuths each of the police and the NCB were severely injured, the police said.

A police spokesman said four hardcore criminals — Mushtaq Ahmad Mohd Rashid, alias Shida, of Samba and Farooq Ahmad and Bashir Ahmed of Jammu – were arrested in connection with the attack. A case was registered at the Bari Brahmana police station, he said.

Samba SSP Benam Tosh said police teams were conducting raids at different suspected hideouts and all perpetrators behind the attacks would be behind the bars in no time.

#Jammu