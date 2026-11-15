Four people were injured after a fire broke out at a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the mosque in the Hamray area of Pattan in the north Kashmir district, they said.

They said the Fire and Emergency Services rushed fire tenders to the spot to douse the flames.

Four people sustained minor burn injuries, they said, adding that the injured persons were shifted to a hospital here for medical treatment.

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The cause of the fire is being ascertained, according to officials.