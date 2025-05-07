4 killed, 44 injured in Poonch bus accident

Four persons were killed and 44 injured in a tragic accident on Monday when a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in Poonch district after the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve.

The bus was on its way from Ghani village to Mendhar when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 9.20 am, causing it to roll down into the gorge. Among the deceased was a soldier who had returned home on leave.

Locals quickly launched a rescue operation, which was later joined by the police, Army and CRPF personnel.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Mohd Majeed, 55-year-old Shakeela Begum and 50-year-old Mohd Haneef, all residents of Ghani village, and 60-year-old Noor Hussain of Kasblari. Majeed, a serving soldier posted in Assam, had returned to his native village on leave.

According to officials, Majeed and Hussain died on the spot. Shakeela Begum succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Rajouri, while Haneef died during treatment at the hospital. The condition of at least seven other injured persons is said to be critical.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha expressed deep grief over the loss of lives.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to tragic road accident in Poonch. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident,” the L-G said in a statement.

Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, visited GMC Rajouri to enquire about the condition of those injured in the Mendhar bus accident.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with patients and assured them of all possible support for their treatment and recovery. He directed the Medical Superintendent and hospital staff to provide the best possible care and extend every necessary assistance.

Accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa, the minister expressed serious concern over the rising number of road accidents in the Pir Panjal region.

He called for urgent and concrete measures to enhance road safety, including improvement of road infrastructure in hilly and accident-prone zones, strengthening of driver training and licensing systems, stricter enforcement of traffic rules and regular inspection of vehicles. He also stressed the need for public awareness campaigns and data-driven analysis of past accidents to address key risk areas.

Meanwhile, two soldiers were killed and two others injured after their Army vehicle plunged into a gorge in Kupwara's Teetwal area near the Line of Control on Tuesday. The injured were airlifted to the Army’s base hospital in Srinagar. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.