4 killed, 7 hurt in road mishap

Jammu, June 4
Four persons were killed while seven others injured in a road accident in Poonch district today.
The police said driver of a Tata Sumo (taxi) lost control of the wheel following which the vehicle rolled down into the Barari Nullah in Saujiyan village of Poonch district. “A person died on the spot. The injured were taken to the Saujiyan sub-district hospital where another injured succumbed,” a police official said.
“Later, eight injured were referred to the Poonch district hospital where two more persons died, taking the toll to four. The remaining passengers are being treated in the hospital,” he added. The police said further investigation was going on. — IANS
