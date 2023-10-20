4 killed as truck falls down bridge in Jammu

Jammu, October 20
Four people were killed when a truck fell down a bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday, officials said.
The accident took place at Jhajjarkotli when the truck rammed into the divider of the bridge, they said.
The driver and conductor of the truck were among those killed.
