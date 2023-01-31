4 Lashkar associates held in Awantipora

ANI

Awantipora, January 30

Four terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Hafoo Nageenpora forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora, the police said on Monday.

The police along with security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the forests and recovered incriminating materials. The police have registered a case in the matter.

#jammu #kashmir