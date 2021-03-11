4 Lashkar militants gunned down in J&K

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 27

The killers of the woman YouTuber, Amreen Bhat, were among the four Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants killed in two separate overnight encounters with security forces in Kashmir today. The two militants, who killed the artiste, were gunned down in Awantipora, a police spokesperson said. A joint team of the police, the Army and the CRPF launched an operation on Thursday evening on a specific input about the presence of militants at Aghanzipora village in Awantipora.

As the security forces were laying a cordon around a cluster of houses, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated, leading to an encounter, the police said.

Two local militants, identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat of Hafroo village in Budgam and Farhan Habib of Pulwama, were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of the encounter. An AK-56 rifle, four magazines and a pistol have been seized.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said both militants had joined terror ranks recently and were involved in the killing of Amreen Bhat in Chadoora area of Budgam under the directions of LeT commander Lateef.

In a separate encounter, the police developed an input about the movement of militants from south Kashmir to Srinagar city and tracked their presence in the Soura area of Srinagar. An encouter took place and both were killed. They have been identified as Shakir Ahmad Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik of Trenz village in Shopian.

The police said they were part of groups involved in several attacks on security forces. In the past three days, security forces have killed 10 militants, including seven of LeT and three of JeM, the IGP said.

In two days, security men have killed six Pakistani militants — three in Baramulla and the rest while infiltrating through the LoC in Kupwara.

Meanwhile, a hybrid terrorist was arrested in Srinagar. Identified as Nasir Ahmad Dar, resident of Sopore, of Lashkar-e-Toiba, he was caught in Bemina area of Srinagar. The police had information regarding his movement so a checkpoint was established by personnel of the police, the Army and the CRPF. A pistol, a magazine and five live rounds were recovered from his possession. Further investigation into the case has been going on.

Ten terrorists killed in 3 days

In the past three days, security forces have killed 10 militants, including seven of Lashkar-e-Toiba and three of Jaish-e-Mohammed, IGP Vijay Kumar has said.

At the site of the Awantipora encounter, an AK-56 rifle, four magazines and a pistol have been seized.

In two days, security men have gunned down six Pakistani militants — three in Baramulla and the rest while infiltrating through the LoC in Kupwara.

Mehbooba seeks help for family of slain artiste