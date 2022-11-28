4 of family killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

PTI

Jammu, November 28

A prayer leader of a mosque and three members of his family were killed when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place near Prem Mandir in Chenani area of Udhampur district at around 8.30am when the family was on its way to Jammu from Gool-Sangaldan village in Ramban district, the officials said.

The car skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-ft-deep gorge, they said.

Imam (prayer leader) of Jamia Masjid Sangaldan, Mufti Abdul Hamid (32), and his father Mufti Jamal Din (65) were killed on the spot, while his mother Hajra Begum (60) and nephew Adil Gulzar (16) were rescued, and taken to a hospital in Udhampur district.

However, both the injured succumbed to their injuries, the officials said, adding that the bodies of all four deceased were shifted to the hospital's mortuary for post-mortem.