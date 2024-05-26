4 Punjab natives killed in accident

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 25

Four residents of Punjab lost their lives, while three sustained critical injuries in a road accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Nipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, according to officials.

They were on their way from Qazigund to Srinagar when their vehicle veered off the road near the grid station in Nipora. All seven tourists hail from Punjab’s Moga district. “The injured were rushed to GMC Hospital in Anantnag, where four were pronounced dead, while three are in critical condition,” the official said.

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Sharma (28), Romy (26), Jagdish alias Honey (23), and Gurmeet Singh (23).

#Kashmir #Kulgam #Srinagar