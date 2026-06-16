icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 4 soldiers injured in accidental landmine blast in J-K's Rajouri

4 soldiers injured in accidental landmine blast in J-K's Rajouri

The blast was caused by accidental activation of a landmine during area domination patrol by Army personnel

article_Author
PTI
Rajouri/Jammu, Updated At : 02:59 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Four Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were injured in an explosion near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisement

The blast was caused by accidental activation of a landmine during area domination patrol by Army personnel in forward Kalal area of Nowshera sector, the officials said.

Advertisement

A JCO and three soldiers were injured in the blast and were immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment, they said.

Advertisement

As part of the anti-infiltration drive, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in such accidents, they added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts