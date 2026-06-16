Four Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were injured in an explosion near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisement

The blast was caused by accidental activation of a landmine during area domination patrol by Army personnel in forward Kalal area of Nowshera sector, the officials said.

Advertisement

A JCO and three soldiers were injured in the blast and were immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment, they said.

Advertisement

As part of the anti-infiltration drive, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in such accidents, they added.