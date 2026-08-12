4 suspects filmed scaling peak in Doda, search operation launched

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The purported video of the four suspects went viral on social media in J&K, prompting security agencies to launch an operation in the area. The four suspects can be seen scaling the peak at considerable distances from one another.

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However, the date of the video could not be independently verified by The Tribune, though locals said it was filmed on Monday.

The four suspects were seen scaling a peak in the Ramtund area, which lies close to the Seoj Dhar belt in Udhampur district. The region has remained an active crossing point for Pakistani terrorists for years. The difficult terrain, dense forests and connectivity with adjoining mountainous areas have made the belt strategically sensitive from a security perspective. However, security forces have tightened vigilance in the region, helping curb terrorist activities.

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The video was recorded by locals, who later shared the footage with security forces on Monday evening. The sighting triggered a search operation, with security personnel combing the surrounding forests, ridgelines and mountain tracks to track down the suspected group.

Reinforcements from the Army, police and CRPF have also been mobilised from Udhampur.

While there was no official confirmation regarding the presence of terrorists in the video, it is pertinent to note that porters and soldiers also scale such peaks to reach temporary bases established by the Army and J&K Police to counter terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, a search operation was also launched in Poonch district after a private security guard at a tunnel construction site opened fire upon noticing suspicious movement.

Sources said the security guard, who was on duty at the site, fired at least three to four rounds after spotting the movement.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far. Following the incident, a joint search operation was launched at around 6 am on Tuesday by the Army, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the CRPF in the forest areas of Bhata Dhurian, Sangiot and adjoining areas of Poonch.