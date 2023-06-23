4 terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

Srinagar, June 23
Four terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Friday, police said.
The infiltration bid was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
“In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Security forces had foiled an infiltration bid last Friday as well when five terrorists were killed in Jumagund area of Keran sector.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi
Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress
PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations
Modi becomes the first Indian leader to address the joint se...
Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi
The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note o...
India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...
India, US to enhance tech commerce; to focus on semiconductor, telecom, high-end computing
A joint statement dated June 22 is released after the meetin...