Jammu, July 18
Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.
A joint operation was launched by the Army and police in the Sindhara top area of the Surankote belt on Monday night which led to a firefight, they said.
Around 5 am on Tuesday, the gunfight resumed in which four terrorists were killed, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.
The White Knight Corps, in a tweet, said, "Operation Trinetra II. In a major cordon and search operation, acting on specific intelligence, four terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police near Sindarah and Maidana villages in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district."
Four AK-47 rifles, two pistols and other materials were also recovered, it said, adding, "Elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist initiated incidents in Rajouri and Poonch area."
The search operation is still under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly
Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded
Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...
Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark
The Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were h...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...