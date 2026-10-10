4 trains to Delhi from Jammu Division cancelled ahead of Oct 10 protest

The Jammu railway division said the cancellations were necessitated by anticipated congestion in the Delhi area. The move is part of a wider decision by Northern Railway affecting 48 incoming trains bound for stations in and around Delhi.

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An official of the Jammu Railway Division said, “Due to anticipated severe road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10, the Railway administration has decided to cancel some trains.”

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The cancelled trains include Train No. 12446 (departure at 7.50 pm), Train No. 04082 (9 pm) and Train No. 22462 (11.25 pm), all operating between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi, besides Train No. 12426 Rajdhani Express (9.25 pm) running between Jammu Tawi and New Delhi. These trains will not run from their originating stations on October 9.

The cancellations come ahead of a protest march proposed in New Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and initiation of criminal proceedings against him.

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While railway authorities attributed the cancellations to anticipated traffic congestion around key railway stations, the CJP alleged that the government was attempting to prevent people from joining the protest.

The outfit, which has previously organised demonstrations in Mumbai and Bengaluru over the issue, claimed that transport restrictions were being imposed to curb participation in Saturday’s march at Jantar Mantar.

To minimise inconvenience, railway authorities have set up help desks at major stations and are continuously providing updates through public announcement systems.

“Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Help desks have been set up at all important railway stations and information is also being continuously provided through the public announcement system. Passengers can also check train status on Railway Helpline 139 or the NTES App,” the official said.

According to the CJP, its founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the Centre over the cancellations and alleged that the government was fearful of public participation in the protest.

“We are being stopped from reaching Delhi. If the government is scared of the youth, it should shut down the entire country,” Dipke said while leaving for the national capital.